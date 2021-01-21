COVID-19 Vaccination: Day 2 Of Vaccination Drive In UP On Friday

Coronavirus vaccine: Uttar Pradesh will start the 2nd dround of COVID-19 vaccination on Friday

COVID-19 Vaccination: The second day of COVID-19 vaccination drive is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The state government plans to vaccinate around 1.5 lakh health workers tomorrow. "The second leg of the COVID-19 vaccination will be held on Friday. Around 1,400 to 1,500 centres have been set up in the state for the vaccination of health workers," Principal Secretary (Health) Alok Kumar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the countrywide vaccination drive on January 16. On the first day, over 20,000 health care workers were given the shots at 317 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

The state has received around 9.11 lakh vaccine doses till Wednesday evening, according to Mr Kumar. "We have about nine lakh health workers and keeping in mind the two doses needed to be given to them, we have enough vaccine doses to administer," he said, adding that after Friday, the vaccines will be given on Thursdays and Fridays.

The Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covaxin was administred to health workers at 11 locations in Ambedkar Nagar, Badaun, Firozabad, Bahraich and Jhansi districts. At the remaining 306 centres, the Covishield vaccine was given.

Health workers who have been administered the vaccine earlier will get the second dose after 28 days.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a case load of 5,97,823 infections. Over 8,500 people have died so far. On Thursday, six more deaths and 195 fresh infections were reported. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 7,717, according to officials.