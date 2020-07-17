COVID-19 Tally Crosses 40,000-Mark In Andra Pradesh, 42 Deaths Reported

837 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours (Representational)

The COVID-19 tally shot past the 40,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Friday as 2,062 fresh cases were added in the last 24 hours.

The state's COVID-19 table now showed a total of 40,646 positive cases, with 19,814 of them being active after 20,298 patients were discharged.

With 42 new casualties reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count mounted to 534, the latest bulletin said.

It said 837 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

East Godavari district reported a record 643 cases in a day, taking its aggregate to 4505, the second highest in the state behind Kurnool (5131 cases).

Guntur district has 4330, Anantapuramu 4284, Chittoor 3864, Krishna 3021, West Godavari 2537 and Kadapa 2275 total cases.

The state completed testing of 12.60 lakh people at the rate of 23,605 per million population, with an infection positivity rate of 3.22 per cent.

The recovery rate fell further to 49.94 per cent while mortality rate increased marginally to 1.31 per cent, the government data said.

