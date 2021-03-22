Covid-19 Revival: Delhi May Ban Public Holi Celebration, Say Sources

Given a countrywide revival of Covid-19, experts has suggested that people celebrate Holi at home.

Delhi, the sixth most Covid-19-affected state in the country, may ban the public celebration of Holi this year amid a steady increase in the number of new infections over the past few days. The matter has been discussed by the state Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and an order may be issued soon, government sources have said.

The state recorded 823 new Covid-19 cases till yesterday, with one related death. It has had 6,47,984 affected patients and 10,956 fatalities in all since the outbreak in January 2020. It reported over 800 cases for the first time this year on Saturday as the positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months.

"Given the situation, public celebration of Holi could prove to be a super-spreader," Delhi government sources said. "It is imperative that people celebrate at home and stay away from crowds."

All those who took part in the DDMA meeting on experts' recommendation have agreed on the matter, according to the sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also underlined the need to remain alert. "There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms," Mr Jain told reporters. He also urged the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.

Earlier, keeping in view the revival in Covid numbers, the Delhi government had sought to intensify the ongoing vaccination drive in the city by allowing unregistered but eligible people also to receive the Covid-19 jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm.

India stares at a second Covid-19 wave, with up to 46,951 fresh cases being reported nationwide in the past 24 hours - the biggest single-day jump since November 7. The country's overall figures now stand at 1,16,46,081 infections and 1,59,967 deaths.

In the past week, India has seen the sharpest surge in fresh infections in nearly four months. Restrictions have returned in several parts of the country as government and experts say violation of protocol is leading to a surge in cases.