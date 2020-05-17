COVID-19-Related Debts Of Companies Won't Be Considered Default: Centre

Moreover, it was announced that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings against micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) has already been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The national economomy has been hit hard due to coronavirus pandemic. (Representational)

New Delhi:

The government on Sunday announced that debts related to coronavirus pandemic not to be included in default category under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for one year. Besides, it was also announced that an ordinance will be passed to ensure that no fresh insolvency proceedings are initiated for up to one year, depending upon the pandemic situation.

Moreover, it was announced that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings against micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) has already been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while briefing the press on the fifth and final tranche of economic measures under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package. Ms Sitharman asaid that these measures will further enhance ease of doing business in the country.

Comments
coronavirus pandemicNirmala SitharamanAtma Nirbhar Bharat

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com