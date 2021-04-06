Google Doodle on Covid-19 Prevention: ''Wear Masks And Save Lives''

COVID-19 Prevention: Google Doodle urges people to wear masks to check the spread of coronavirus

Google Doodle reached out to people and urged everyone to "wear masks and save lives". The COVID-19 caseload saw a single-day spike of 96,982 infections in the country today. According to data from the Union Home Ministry, the country's coronavirus cases are now over 1.26 crore. "Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives," Google Doodle tweeted on Tuesday. "COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread...," the world's largest search engine wrote on the microblogging site. Google Doodle listed out the three key COVID-19 prevention steps: 1. Wear a face cover 2. Wash your hands 3. Keep a safe distance.

Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives.



As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps → https://t.co/yn3hm5iZ5Y#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/rH7xyNLoDP — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 6, 2021

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Google Doodle also urged people to "protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions."

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

"Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub"

"Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing"

"Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible"

"Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth"

"Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze"

"Stay home if you feel unwell"

"If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention"

In India, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 47,288 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total count in the state to over 3.23 lakh. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested PM Modi to allow all above 25 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr Thackeray said this will help the young people as they are stepping out to earn their livelihood. Over eight crore people in India have been vaccinated since the innoculation drive began on January 16. On Sunday, the Prime Minister, at a high-level meeting, decided that central teams should be sent to three states of Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, which are seeing the maximum infections.