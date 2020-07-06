COVID-19: Online Registration Must To Enter Punjab: All You Need To Know

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh rules out relaxation of home quarantine for travelers

As the number of COVID-19 infections climb in Delhi and in the neighbouring states, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ruled out relaxation of the 14-day home quarantine rules for domestic travelers. E-registration for people going to Punjab has been made mandatory from midnight.

Travelers can register online before leaving their home as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

Here is how you can register online before traveling to Punjab

You can download and use the COVA app.

Fill in all the details asked in the questionnaire.

After registration, you will receive a confirmation link through SMS.

Click on the link and take a printout.

Take a printout with QR code on an A4 size sheet.

Car and three-wheeler drivers must paste the printout on the left side of the windscreen.

At the border check points, staff will scan the QR code.

A medical screening will follow and if that gives an all-clear, you can cross the borders and enter Punjab.

In case a person shows COVID-19 symptoms, the health workers at the check points will guide him or her.

Asymptomatic people who want to stay on in Punjab will have to undergo self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

During self-quarantine, you have to report your medical status everyday either by calling on 112 or on the Cova App.

Details of people in self-quarantine will be shared with health workers and local police stations through a real-time alert system.

The COVID-19 tally in India has crossed Russia as the third worst-hit country. According to the Home Ministry, there are 6,97,413 cases in India. In the last 24 hours, 24,248 cases and 425 deaths have been reported. The recovery rate stands at 60.85 per cent. Delhi is at number three among the worst-affected states.