Maharashtra Reports Over 3,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,752 cases to 1,20,504 on Thursday, while 100 more patients died to the infection, 67 of them in Mumbai alone, said a health department official.

The state reported death of 100 people due to coronavirus, taking the count to 5,751, the official said.

"The state today also saw discharge of 1,672 patients after recovery, taking their number to 60,838. There are 53,901 people who are active COVID-19 patients and being treated in hospitals," the official said.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has increased from 3.5 days on March 31 to 25.9 days on June 16, he said. Doubling time is defined as the number of days it takes for the count of cases to double.

Similarly, the rate at which active patients number is growing has slowed down from 12 per cent on March 31 to 3 per cent on June 16, he said.

Out of the 100 deaths reported today, 67 were from Mumbai city, 27 from Bhiwandi, four from Thane, one each from Vasai-Virar and Nagpur, the official said.

The state government has carried out 7,17,683 tests so far of which 1,20,504 have tested positive, which is 16.93 per cent of the total number of tests, he said.

"There are 62,875 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai with 3,311 deaths due to the infection. With this, the Thane division, that consists of Mumbai city as well, has 88,987 cases and 4,153 deaths," he said.

The Pune division has 16,852 cases and 828 deaths which include 11,701 cases and 545 deaths in Pune city alone, the official said.

There are 1,642 cases in the Kolhapur division with 40 deaths, while 3,709 cases and 185 deaths have been recorded in the Aurangabad division. The Nashik division has 5,130

cases and 379 deaths, he said.

The Latur division has 710 cases and 35 deaths, while the Akola division has 1,937 infections and 96 fatalities, the official said.

The Nagpur division has registered 1,435 cases and 15 deaths so far, the official said.

The state has also treated 102 people from other states, while 20 such COVID-19 patients have died during the treatment, he said.

As many as 5,81,650 people are in home quarantine at present in the state and another 26,740 in institutional quarantine, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,504, new cases 3,752, deaths 5,751, discharged 60,838, active cases 53,901, people tested so far 7,17,683.