Delhi Registers More Than 1,100 Covid Cases For Second Consecutive Day

Covid: Delhi's positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent on Wednesday.(File)

Delhi recorded 1,375 new Covid cases on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

No deaths were reported due to the infection. This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,100 cases in a day.

With the new cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi's total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 19,15,905 and the number of casulaties stood at 26,223, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 1,118 cases and two deaths while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.

Delhi, on Monday, had reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate had stood at 7.06 per cent.

The city had on Sunday reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate was at 4.35 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 795 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.11 per cent and zero deaths.

