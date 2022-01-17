Delhi, Haryana Ministers' 'What About Your State' Barbs On Covid Cases

Anil Vij and Satyendar Jain said people from outside their states add to Covid cases

The Health Ministers of Delhi and its neighbour Haryana have traded barbs over COVID-19 cases in the midst of the third wave driven by the highly transmissible variant Omicron.

Both states - pointing at each other - indicated people from outside their state add to Covid cases.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said high Covid cases in the state's three districts adjoining Delhi is due to "uncontrolled" rise in Covid cases in the national capital.

"More than half of the cases in Haryana are from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonepat. The proximity to Delhi has an effect on this. But there is no need to panic. We are well-prepared," Mr Vij told news agency ANI.

#WATCH| Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blamed high COVID infection rate in 3 districts of State adjoining Delhi on "uncontrolled" rise in cases in national capital. Haryana adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, but there is no need to panic, he added (16.01) pic.twitter.com/Wi9eblNwwd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Reacting to his Haryana counterpart's comments, Aam Aadmi Party's Satyendar Jain blamed people from "outside Delhi" for adding at least over a 1,000 cases to Delhi's Covid count every day.

"These are political comments. I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 Covid cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day," Mr Jain said told ANI.

Delhi is likely to see a fall of 4,000 Covid cases today, compared to Sunday, Mr Jain said, adding today is the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported the previous day.

"Fresh cases today (Monday) are likely to be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today," Mr Jain said.

India's Covid curve also showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 2.58 lakh cases, which is around 5 per cent lower than yesterday. As many as 385 people have died of Covid during the past 24-hour period, according to the Health Ministry.