Nationwide Mock Drill From Today To Check Covid Preparedness As Cases Rise

A nationwide mock drill is planned today and tomorrow to review emergency preparedness of both public and private hospitals to tackle Covid.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will oversee the mock drills at AIIMS in Haryana's Jhajjar.

Mr Mandaviya had last week held a review meeting with state health ministers and asked them to stay alert and review the preparedness of health facilities.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the health minister assured that the government is prepared to deal with the recent spike in infections. ICU beds, oxygen supply, and other critical care arrangements are in place, he said, adding that there's a weekly review of preparedness.

On a possible fourth wave of the covid pandemic, the health minister said there's a need to be alert. The last Covid mutation was BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, and now XBB1.16 sub-variant is causing the surge in infections, he said, adding that in the ministry's experience, sub-variants are not too dangerous.

He had said that irrespective of the new variants, the five-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour' remains the tested strategy for Covid management.

With most parts of the country witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, several states have made masks mandatory again, while others advised to observe caution.

Haryana and Puducherry have made wearing face masks mandatory in public places as a precautionary measure. Masks have been made mandatory in Haryana's schools too.

Kerala has made masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases, while Uttar Pradesh has issued a 'high-priority' directive, instructing officials to ensure the screening of international passengers at all airports.

Delhi, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have also urged the citizens to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.