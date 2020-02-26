Centre Issues Coronavirus Advisory For Travel To South Korea, Iran, Italy

People coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy since Feb 10 may be quarantined for 14 days

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy after each country reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

"People coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since February 10, 2020 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India," the ministry said in a travel advisory.

This is in addition to the travel advisory issued earlier in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The last one issued on February 22 advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Singapore.

It also said screening at airports is now being planned for flight passengers coming to India from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia from Monday.

Currently, passengers from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan are screened at 21 designated airports in the country for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

