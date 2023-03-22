Kerala Sounds Alert To All Districts As Covid Cases Rise

The Minister said the districts have been directed to strengthen surveillance.

Covid-19 infections increased in Kerala slightly, prompting the state government to sound alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a marginal rise in the number of Covid cases, with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She noted that Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts saw more virus cases.

"There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19, and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted," the minister said.

The Health department also urged the people to take measures to protect themselves from the viral infection by wearing masks and taking other precautions.

"People with comorbidities, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should take special care. They should wear masks properly when going to public places. All those arriving at hospitals must wear masks", Ms George said.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the health minister, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

After the meeting, Ms George said the health department is reviewing the cases of Covid every day.

Although no Covid clusters have formed in the state, districts and hospitals have been directed to draw up plans to tackle the rising cases, the health department said.

In view of the increase in the number of virus infected patients, the minister also directed hospitals to arrange the ICU and ventilator facilities in their hospitals, it said.

Noting that the new Covid variant is more contagious, the health department said genomic sequencing tests will be increased to detect it.

