Booster Dose, If It Happens, Not Because Of Excess Vaccine Stock: Sources

COVID-19: Immunisation group is likely to meet this week to discuss giving an additional dose

COVID-19 vaccine stocks available with states have nearly doubled this month, government data shows. The country's top group on immunisation is also likely to meet this week to discuss giving an additional dose or a third dose, sources have told NDTV. The high stock of vaccines is likely to come in handy for additional doses.

In October third week, the average vaccine availability was 10.85 crore doses, which has now doubled to 21.66 crore. The average vaccination rate is some 65 lakh a day.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, or NEGVAC, which is likely to meet this week, advises the Health Ministry on inoculation programmes based on inputs from technical and scientific experts.

India's move to consider additional doses comes at a time when there is a growing demand for booster dose in several nations.

Any decision on allowing additional doses will be based on science and not because excess vaccines are available, sources said.

"The focus remains vaccinating the adult population as per the target," a government officer who has direct knowledge of the matter told NDTV.

The US is one of the nations that has started giving booster doses.

"The expert group will discuss additional doses for immuno-compromised population in its next meeting," the officer said.

"The NTAGI will come up with a comprehensive policy on additional doses and paediatric immunization in the next two weeks," the officer said, referring to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India.