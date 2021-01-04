6 Cases Of UK Mutant Virus In Kerala For 1st Time, More In Other States

Kerala today for the first time reported six cases of infection of the mutant coronavirus (File)

Kerala today for the first time reported six cases of infection of the mutant coronavirus strain that was first detected in the UK. The state health minister said all the six COVID-19 patients are in isolation and 29 more samples have been sent for testing.

Two cases were reported from Kozhikode, two from Alappuzha, one from Kottayam and one from Kannur.

In Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said eight people who returned from Britain were found with symptoms of the new strain of coronavirus. "8 passengers from UK returned to Maharashtra were found to have symptoms of the new coronavirus, including 5 from Mumbai, one each from Pune, Thane and Mira Bhayandar. All of them are in segregation and their contact tracing is underway," Mr Tope tweeted.

The Maharashtra chief medical officer warned that some people returning from the UK are taking flights to airports outside the state and then coming to Mumbai to avoid quarantine.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chaired a meeting regarding the Corona vaccination today. He also discussed the health of the 8 passengers from Britain who are infected by the new strain & directed the health dept & the Municipal Commissioner to be extra vigilant regarding this. pic.twitter.com/nDX08f82a9 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 4, 2021

In western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, five cases of the mutant strain were reported. All of the infected people are from a single family. The chief medical officer said one of them includes a two-year-old girl.

Three more people who returned from the UK have tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus, taking the total of such cases to 10 in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said today.

After getting reports from other nations, the centre had put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant coronavirus.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the Oxford vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.