5 Out Of 8 States In Northeast Coronavirus-Free: Union Minister

Coronavirus: Jitendra Singh holds a video conference with NEC and DoNER officials

Five out of eight states in the north-east have no coronavirus cases, the government said today. The other three states have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the government said.

Junior Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh also held a video conference today with officials of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and representatives of government bodies and state-run firms.

Mr Singh told reporters that in the last six years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the north-east has emerged as a model of developmental transformation, and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the region has emerged as a model of effective, diligent and disciplined health management.

Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura have no coronavirus cases, Mr Singh said. Assam reported eight COVID-19 cases, Meghalaya 11 and Mizoram one case, the minister said, adding the three states are coping well and will soon have no cases. No news cases have been reported from these three states in the last 24 hours, he said.

#Northeast Video Conference meeting: 5 out of 8 States #Corona free while other 3 have not added any new Corona positive case in the last few days.CMs,State Govts, Northeast Ministry/DoNER, North Eastern Council deserve appreciation for perfect coordination to make this possible. pic.twitter.com/wDVJmSSLyq — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 27, 2020

He congratulated the state governments in the region, DoNER and NEC officials for ensuring perfect coordination, which had made fighting COVID-19 effectively possible.

Mr Singh said he has got proposals from Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for new health projects for managing COVID-19 cases. These projects will be considered in priority, he added.

India recorded 1,463 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 28,380 including 886 deaths, the Health Ministry said today. Sixty deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported from different parts of the country in the last 24 hours.