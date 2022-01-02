'3rd Wave Is Here': Shivraj Chouhan Asks Madhya Pradesh To Stay Cautious

COVID-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the people of Madhya Pradesh to be cautious

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to be extra cautious as the "third COVID-19 wave has come". He told reporters it is necessary to fight the pandemic with people's active participation and cooperation, without which the battle won't go well.

"The third coronavirus wave has come and it has to be fought with people's participation. All necessary arrangements have been made, but there is a need to be extremely cautious," Mr Chouhan said on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh reported 124 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state's most populated city, Indore, reported 62 cases followed by Bhopal with 27 cases on a single day.

Across the country, several states like Delhi and Haryana have started night curfew as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The threat of the highly transmissible Omicron strain is also high.

Twenty-three states have reported Omicron variant so far. Maharashtra, which has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases, has 460 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi with 351 infections.

Data by the Health Ministry indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi, financial centre Mumbai and Kolkata, are seeing some of the sharpest rises.

Amid the nationwide alarm, the centre has asked states to set up makeshift hospitals and form special teams to ensure people don't face any difficulty.