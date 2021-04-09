COVID-19: 11-Day Yagna To Check Covid Begins At Ujjain Temple

Yagna at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple began against coronavirus (file photo)

An 11-day yagna or payers around a holy fire, against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, began at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"Seventy-seven Hindu priests took part in the yagna," the temple's assistant administrator and public relations officer, RK Tiwari told news agency Press Trust of India over the phone.

The Shree Mahakal Temple Management Committee has organised the yagna for public good and healthy environment, he said.

"It will go on during the day and all the coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed," he said. Temple administrator and additional collector, Narendra Suryavanshi was present when the yagna began.