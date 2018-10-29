'Courts Won't Do Anything': Shiv Sena After Ayodhya Case Pushed

Not paying attention to Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple issue, Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut said.

Courts will not do anything in the Ram temple matter, BJP's sparring ally Shiv Sena said Monday. This assertion followed the Supreme Court fixing the Ayodhya land dispute cases for January before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing.

"We are not paying attention to what the Supreme Court verdict (on Ram temple issue) is and what date it gives (for the verdict). We don't want to pay attention. The court won't do anything in the Ram temple matter," Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut said.

"We did not ask the court before demolishing the Babri structure 25 years ago," he said.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said Monday the appropriate bench will decide the future course of hearing in January next year on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on November 25.

"Hundreds and thousands of 'kar sevaks' did not become shaheed (martyr) after seeking court permission. We have not started any movement on Ayodhya after seeking the court nod," Mr Raut said.

"We feel that there should be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We are not demanding a Ram temple in Pakistan but in Prabhu Shri Ram's Ayodhya. Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya and voice his views on Ram Mandir," he said.