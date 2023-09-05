Court Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Over Name On 2 Voters' Lists

Sunita Kejriwal's name was on two different voters' list, a BJP leader claimed (File)

A Delhi court summoned Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly violating the law by getting herself enrolled in the voters' list of two assembly constituencies.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arjinder Kaur summoned Ms Kejriwal on November 18 on an application by BJP leader Harish Khurana.

In his complaint, the BJP leader alleged that the Chief Minister's wife violated the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

"After considering the testimony of the complainant and other witnesses, this court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against the accused person, namely Sunita Kejriwal, w/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly," the judge said in an order passed on August 29.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of two years in jail.

Mr Khurana claimed Sunita Kejriwal was registered as a voter on the electoral rolls of Sahibabad assembly constituency (parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad), UP, and also in the Chandni Chowk assembly constituency in Delhi, which was in violation of Section 17 of the RP Act.

Ms Kejriwal was liable to be punished for the offences under Section 31 of the Act which deals with making false declarations, he claimed.

