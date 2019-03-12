Court Rejects Gautam Khaitan's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

Gautam Khaitan is also an accused in the AgustaWestland case.

A Delhi court today dismissed the bail plea of Gautam Khaitan, accused in the AgustaWestland scam, in a separate case of alleged possession of black money and misappropriation.

On January 26, Gautam Khaitan was sent to two-day custody after the Enforcement Directorate accused him of holding and operating a number of foreign accounts illegally and thereby, possessing black money and stash assets.

Gautam Khaitan's advocate had opposed the probe agency's submissions and accused it of forging documents, saying the present case was related to the AgustaWestland case in which he was already being prosecuted and was out on bail.

A new criminal case was filed against Gautam Khaitan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax department against him under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.