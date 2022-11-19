Court Notice To Enforcement Directorate Over Leaked Videos of Delhi Minister

The court had ordered that the video not be released to the public.

A Special Court in Delhi has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate over the leaked videos of jailed minister Satyendar Jain apparently getting massage in jail, which have unleashed a political storm ahead of a string of elections. With the agency submitting an affidavit not to leak the video following a court order, the court has issued it a contempt notice, said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sunil Gupta, the former spokesperson of Tihar Jail, said the Enforcement Directorate had recently submitted a report to the court, where it said Mr Jain was receiving VIP treatment in jail.

"The ED had given evidence, in which there was mention of massage and Bisleri water.This is a violation of the jail manual," he said.

The court had then ordered that the video not be released to the public.

The two videos of Mr Jain -- who has been in Tihar Jail for the last five months over allegations of money laundering -- released by the BJP, were shot on September 13 and 14.

They show the minister purportedly receiving a foot, back and head massage. He was not in the jail uniform and the cell was seen having bottles of Bisleri water, all of which are violation of the jail rules, the BJP has said. NDTV has not been able to independently verify the video.

The videos come just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has countered allegations of VIP treatment, saying the minister was unwell and was receiving physiotherapy, not a luxury massage.

"It is on record that he (Satyendar Jain) has suffered a spinal injury. it has pinched his nerve. He was admitted to the hospital and after that he has had two surgeries," Mr Sisodia had said earlier. The doctor, he added, has prescribed regular physiotherapy. "In such a situation, you (the BJP) make fun of him by taking out his video. Don't you have any shame?" he said.

Mr Sisodia has also accused the BJP of releasing the video to divert attention from coming assembly election in Gujarat.

The BJP has called the medical angle a joke.