Court Extends Custody Of Ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Malvinder Singh

A court on Monday extended the custodial interrogation of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani by a week in a money laundering case lodged by the ED, in relation to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav extended the ED custody of both the accused till November 23 on a plea moved by the agency's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana. In its application, the ED sought 11 more days to interrogate Mr Singh and Mr Godhwani.

"After considering rival submissions and having gone through the application, the court is of opinion that further custodial interrogation of accused is required for effective and meaningful investigation," it said.

"Accordingly, accused are remanded to custody of ED till November 23," the judge said.

The ED had taken both the accused in its custody on November 14 inside the jail, where they were lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Mr Singh and Mr Godhwani are accused of money laundering.

