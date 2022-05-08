Court Cancels UP Ex-Minister's Plea Over Complaint Against His Meat Business

The allegations indicate that the unit was indulging in an unlawful act, the court said(Representational)

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea by a former Uttar Pradesh minister to cancel an FIR, lodged against him for allegedly running his meat processing business in Meerut without a valid licence.

A bench of justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Rajnish Kumar also turned down former minister Haji Yaqoob Qureshi's plea to stay his possible arrest following the registration of the FIR against him and another person involved in the meat processing business in Meerut.

The FIR, lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharkhoda police station in Meerut district accused Mr Qureshi of processing previously-stored meat and procuring fresh meat for his unit without any valid licence and after the expiry of his previous one.

The FIR also accused him of endangering people's health in the neighbourhood of the meat processing unit owing to the air pollution caused by the foul smell emanating from the unit.

Junking Qureshi's plea, the bench said, "The allegations prima facie indicate that the unit was indulging in an unlawful act of processing of meat without an authority of law.”

Referring to the allegation of the foul smell lingering in the neighbourhood of the unit, the bench, in its Wednesday order said, “Allegations otherwise are that the storage of meat was generating a lot of foul smell and was a safety hazard for the residents of the nearby area. If that is so, we would not be justified in examining facts to determine if such allegations are correct or not”.

“Accordingly, no interference in the FIR is called for,” the bench said.

On the contention by Mr Qureshi's counsel that his client had no direct role in running the industry, the bench said, "So far as the implication of petitioners in the matter, if they have no specific role in the case, is concerned, they can always avail of the appropriate remedy under the Code of Criminal Procedure."

The FIR was challenged primarily on the ground that the commercial activity of processing meat was undertaken on the premises after obtaining permission and license from time to time.

Mr Quraishi's petition also argued that the only material which was available on the premises during the raid was the packaged meat which was kept there before 2019 but could not be removed on account of the Covid pandemic.

During a raid by the state authorities on Mr Qureshi's meat processing unit in Meerut on March 31, 2022, a huge quantity of fresh raw meat along with bones was found along with another huge quantity of processed meat with other materials.

The stuff was causing huge inconvenience to the public at large it was allegedly not kept safely and was generating an unbearable foul odour.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)