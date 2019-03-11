Court Asks For Tihar Jail's Response On Plea To Question Christian Michel

Christian Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22. (File)

A court in Delhi has sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities today on the Enforcement Directorate's plea to interrogate Christian Michel inside the prison. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the AgustaWestland chopper case in December last year after his extradition from Dubai

The jail authorities have been asked to submit their response by tomorrow.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar also issued a production warrant against Christian Michel after his lawyer alleged mental torture inside jail.

The court had earlier reprimanded jail authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Christian Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in the VVIP chopper case.