High Court Allows BJP's Suvendu Adhikari To Visit Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in restive Sandeshkhali area on Thursday. The court also stayed imposition of Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Haldarpara.

Justice Kausik Chanda directed that the conditions for visiting the area would be the same as were imposed by the high court for his previous visit to Sandeshkhali on February 20.

In the earlier order, the court had directed Mr Adhikari to file an undertaking before the local police station not to engage in any activities that may lead to deterioration of the law and order situation in the locality during his visit to the restive area.

Justice Chanda also stayed imposition of Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC at Haldarpara under Jeliakhali village panchayat on February 26, observing that the sub-divisional magistrate concerned has "mechanically" imposed the prohibitory orders without satisfying himself as to the justification of the same.

Mr Adhikari visited Sandeshkhali village panchayat area on February 20 on an order of the high court.

He again approached the court with a prayer to allow him to visit Haldarpara.

Opposing the prayer, state's advocate general Kishore Dutta submitted that Mr Adhikari had, during his visit on February 20, violated the undertaking furnished by him.

