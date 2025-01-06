"Court Accepted My Demand, Gave Me Unconditional Bail": Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Monday was granted 'unconditional bail' by a court in Patna, hours after he was sent to Beur jail for refusing to pay bail bond.

Prashant Kishor, immediately after being released from the jail, addressed the protesting the Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants and said, "there is no strength bigger than people's strength."

He further informed about the whole incident and said that Police took him to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep him there.

"Two hours ago, Bihar Police had taken me to Beur jail. Court accepted my demand and granted me unconditional bail...there is no strength bigger than people's strength. This is the effect of the protest we did for people. Prashant Kishor was detained and first I was given conditional bail as per Police but I rejected it and was ready to go to jail. Police took me to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep me there and by then court's final order came. Court took cognisance of our demand and granted unconditional bail," Mr Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor has extended his support to the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the BPSC exam. He was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities.

Mr Kishor's advocate Kumar Amit, speaking about the matter said that Jan Suraaj chief should have gotten bail from police station. He suggested that Mr Kishor was taken to several places on 'someone's instruction.'

"The allegations that have been levied on him, it is available, as per the guidelines of Supreme Court and amendment in CrPC, he should have got bail from the Police station itself, but don't know on whose instruction, he was taken to several places in Patna for 6-8 hours...and then he was taken to court and in the first round, court may be didn't understand the whole issue and granted him conditional bail but he didn't accept that bail, so I went to court and after sometime court understood the matter and gave unconditional bail," Kumar Amit said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kishor was sent to jail after he refused to sign the conditions of his bail bond.

"For 5 days I have been protesting in Gandhinagar but today at 4 am few officials of police came and said we are detaining you, so please come along with us. The behaviour of the police was not wrong. Someone has claimed that a police official slapped me but this is wrong. They took me to AIIMS. From 5-11 am, I was made to sit in the Police vehicle and they kept taking me to different places. Nobody told me where I was being taken even though I asked them multiple times," Mr Kishor told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)