Couple's 'Best Wedding Gift Ever' From Parents Has A Coldplay Connection

If there were ever a competition for the best wedding gifts, it would be tough to beat this one. An Indian couple received tickets to the popular UK band Coldplay's concert on their wedding day by the bride's parents. While this happened months back, the video of the couple receiving the gift is making rounds on social media now amid the ongoing frenzy over Coldplay.

The video of the couple, Utsavi and Smeet, being surprised with two tickets to a Coldplay concert in Thailand on their special day was shared on social media in February. It was captioned, "Best wedding gift one could get!"

As they open the envelope and realize what the gift is, the couple's confused expressions are taken over by excitement and disbelief. While the bride clasps her hands to her mouth, a big smile appears on the groom's face. The bride proceeds to kiss her father's hand in gratitude and receives a forehead peck from her mother. The groom announces what the gift is, followed by a loud cheer by the guests.

The video, shared on February 4, has garnered 3.9 million views and over one lakh likes on Instagram so far. The couple shared another video on February 5 of them attending the Coldplay concert in Thailand, where the band performed on February 3 and 4, 2024.

The craze for the Grammy-winning band has taken over India since it announced its two-day tour on January 18 and 19, 2025 in Mumbai. This marks Coldplay's return to India after an eight-year hiatus.

Both the shows were sold out within minutes of tickets going live last week. While those who managed to get their hands on the tickets were ecstatic, many fans were left disappointed for not being able to get tickets. The response by the band's Indian fans was so overwhelming that a third show was announced for January 21, 2025. The tickets for the third show were also sold out within minutes.

The band is set to perform on January 18, 19, and 21 next year in Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium.