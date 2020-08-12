Couple, With Their Hands Tied, Found Shot Dead Inside House In Haryana

CCTV footage from the locality has been collected, the police said. (Representational)

A couple was found shot dead inside their house in Haryana's Faridabad district, the police said today.

Bodies of Sukhbir, 27, and his wife Monica, 26, were found in a pool of blood with bullet injuries on Tuesday night in their house in Jasana village, they said.

The hands of the couple had been tied before they were shot, the police said.

The murder came to light when a milkman came to the house and no one came out to collect milk. He went inside the house and found the bodies after which the police were informed.

"Some articles were found missing from the house. Cupboards had been opened and things were lying scattered. A case has been registered and the motive behind the crime is being ascertained," Station House Officer of Tigaon police station Inspector Jasvir Singh said.

CCTV footage from the locality has been collected, the police said.

Four suspects were seen coming out of the building where the couple lived, they added.