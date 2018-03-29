Couple Jumps In Front Of Train After Parents Oppose Relationship, Dies

A 21-year-old man, upset with the opposition of her girlfriend's parents to their marriage, committed suicide along with her by jumping before a speeding train at Nokha near in Bikaner, the police said on Wednesday.In a suicide note, Budhram Nayak and his girlfriend Manisha, 20, said that they were taking the extreme step because they loved each other but the girl's parents wanted her to marry with someone else.The police said they were run over probably by Hanumangarh-Kota express late last night while their bodies were spotted today near Nokha railway station.The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem examination, the police said.