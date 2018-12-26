Couple Injured As Chemical Spills On Them From Tanker In Thane

The couple suffered burn injuries when chemical leaked and fell over them when the tanker.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the couple, residents of Kalyan, was travelling on a two-wheeler, they said.

They suffered burn injuries when chemical leaked and fell over them when the tanker was passing by their vehicle near Waldhuni Bridge, the police added.

The victims, Gouresh Salaskar (30) and his wife Gauri Salaskar (28), were admitted to a hospital, they added.