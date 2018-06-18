Countries Let Nirav Modi Travel On Cancelled Passport Despite Alert The CBI said it had shared the information on his passport in the 'diffusion' notice issued through Interpol on February 15. But Interpol branches of Belgium and US didn't cooperate, say sources.

Share EMAIL PRINT Nirav Modi is accused of a mega swindle of the Punjab National Bank (File) New Delhi: Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi managed to travel through several countries even though information about his passport being cancelled by India was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, the CBI said today.



The CBI said it had shared the information on his passport in the 'diffusion' notice issued through Interpol on February 15. But Interpol branches of Belgium and US didn't cooperate, say sources.



A diffusion, which is less formal than a red corner notice, is a request to the Interpol seeking the arrest of a person or any information on them.

PNB fraud: The CBI has approached Interpol for Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi



Reminders were sent to the Interpol coordination agency of UK on April 25, May 22, May 24 and May 28, agency sources said.



Similar reminders were also sent to the agencies of US, Singapore, Belgium, UAE and France.



Nirav Modi is accused of a mega swindle of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second-largest government bank, by securing overseas loans worth Rs 13,000 crore through fraud guarantees. He and his uncle fled India in January, weeks before the CBI started investigating the PNB fraud.



The CBI has approached the Interpol for a Red Corner Notice aimed at bringing Nirav Modi back for facing trial in the cases against them.



