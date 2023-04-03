Corruption The Biggest Roadblock To Democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that corruption is the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, PM Modi added that the probe agency will a key role in the country's development.

"Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI therefore has a huge responsibility," the prime minister said.

He said that freeing India from corruption is the prime task that CBI needs to achieve. PM Modi told the gathering that the BJP government has already started a war against black money and benami properties.

"Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," he said.

"Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI," PM Modi said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.