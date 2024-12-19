Corruption Case Filed Against KTR Over Hyderabad Formula E Race Issue

A corruption case has been lodged against former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao Rao in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. He has been accused of misuse of government funds under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.

It has been alleged that Rs 45 crore was paid by HMDA to the foreign company FEO in violation of the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

The payments were reportedly made without obtaining approvals from the state cabinet or the Finance Department.

The RBI imposed a fine of Rs 8 crore on the then Telangana government for unauthorized transactions, which was later paid by the Congress government after coming to power.

KT Rama Rao is accused of directing the misuse of authority, while IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy are also implicated.