CBI Files Corruption Case Against Ex Maharashtra Minister, Searches Home

Anil Deshmukh has been accused of corruption by ex-Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's home was searched by the CBI this morning as the central probe agency filed a corruption case against him.

The CBI's preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations against Mr Deshmukh was completed on Friday. The probe agency has filed a case linked to the corruption allegations made by ex-Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh.

The investigation in the case was handed over last week to the CBI by the Bombay High Court, which gave the probe agency 15 days to decide if the corruption case can be filed or not. Acting on the court orders, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Anil Deshmukh and unknown others on April 6.

After filing the case, the CBI is now conducting raids in multiple locations today.

