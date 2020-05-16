India's Coronavirus Cases Inch Close To 86,000, More Than China's Count

India reported over 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

India recorded 3,970 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 85,940 cases, Union Health Ministry said this morning, a day after the country surpassed the virus tally of China where the pandemic originated in December. India now is ranked 11th in the world in terms of coronavirus cases.

The country's recovery rate - which shows the number of patients who have successfully fought off the illness - stood at 35.08 per cent this morning. More than 30,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. The fatality rate is significantly better than China's at 3.2 per cent compared to 5.5 per cent.