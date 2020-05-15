Delhi's Coronavirus Total Jumps To 8,895 With 425 Cases In A Day

Delhi, COVID-19: The total active cases in the national capital is now 5,254 (File)

Delhi's coronavirus total rose to 8,895 cases after a single-day spike of 425. No coronavirus patient died on Thursday, but the number of deaths jumped from 115 to 123 as the government took into account cases that were not reported before.

In the last 24 hours, the Delhi government data says, 473 people were either cured or migrated. With the new addition, the total of those discharged reached 3,518.

The total active cases in the national capital is now 5,254.

The Delhi government is recomputing total deaths after a mismatch was reported between its numbers and those from the hospitals. It had claimed the anomaly was the result of the delay in receiving death summary reports from the hospitals.

On Thursday, Delhi saw the biggest spike in coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, with 472 people testing positive. The figure on Wednesday was 359.

Amid the spike in cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said opening of public buses and the Metro services tops the wishlist of the people.

Tasked to present a blueprint about the next step in lockdown and its removal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister had asked people to send in their suggestions.

At a press conference on Thursday, he said besides the buses, there have also been suggestions to open up the weekly markets on odd-even days. He has assured that he would look into the suggestions.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Delhi has the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate of doubling is 10 days, which is equivalent to the national average.

In a departure from norm, data from Delhi health department shows that the most vulnerable section are people below the age of 50.

Almost 70 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were reported among people below 50 years of age, 15.39 per cent were between age group of 50-59 years and almost 14.87 per cent above 60 years of age.