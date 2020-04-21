Coronavirus: West Bengal's 'Faulty' COVID-19 Test Kits To Be Replaced By Top Medical Body

India's top body for biomedical research, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has said it will replace all the defective COVID-19 testing kits in West Bengal, kits that the state's health department complained were faulty, giving inconclusive results and slowing down the battle against the pandemic.
Acknowledging the complaint, ICMR deputy director Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said at a press meet in Delhi on Monday that the kits are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are of good quality. There was, however, one issue to be noted. The kits need to be kept at -20 degrees at all times.
"When a technician is working, he may take out a strip to run a second test. Where did he keep the test kit at that time? If he kept it at room temperature, then there is a possibility of results being faulty," Dr Gangakhedkar said.
The Bengal government would be given kits standardised by the National Institute Of Virology in Pune to tide over the crisis.
"The National Institute Of Enteric Diseases or NICED in Kolkata has enough kits to run 10,000 tests. Those will be given to the state Health department," Dr Gangakhedkar said.
The kits that have thrown up inconclusive results are Real-time Fluorescent RT-PCR Kit for detecting SARS-2019-nCoV. The make is China-based BGI Genomics Co. Ltd which was founded in 1999.
Soon after Bengal's health department tweeted on Sunday evening about the inconclusive results thrown up by faulty test kits, the director of NICED, Shanta Dutta, said this was unfortunate and that the ICMR has taken note of the matter.
"We have been asked to stop giving out these kits anymore," she said.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Institute Of Virology would import the kits, assemble and standardise them before sending them to different labs.
When the demand rose as well as the supply, it was impossible for NIV to standardise all of them. So ready-to-use kits that needed to be assembled were imported.
The issue has gathered some political steam with Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh saying at a press meet that the faulty results may be the result of mishandling of the kits and not because the kits were faulty.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*3798
4666 463
3862 389
572 65
232 9
DistrictCases
South175
Central100
North66
Shahdara66
New Delhi56
South East33
South West24
West23
East17
North East9
North West6
Details Awaited*1506
2081 78
1603
431 359
47 2
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad79
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot10
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*1774
1939 196
1737 162
131 26
71 8
DistrictCases
Jaipur104
Jodhpur55
Bhilwara27
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa6
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*1252
1576 98
1346 65
205 22
25 11
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Madurai24
Theni24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Salem12
Virudhunagar11
Thanjavur11
Nagapattinam11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
Vellore5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Perambalur1
Details Awaited*913
1520 43
1046
457 46
17 2
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*1258
1485 78
1284 74
127
74 4
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow22
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Basti5
Ghazipur5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Baghpat3
Pratapgarh3
Jaunpur3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Rae Bareli2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Mathura2
Banda2
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Moradabad1
Prayagraj1
Hardoi1
Budaun1
Bijnor1
Barabanki1
Auraiya1
Details Awaited*879
1184 100
1026 67
140 32
18 1
DistrictCases
Hyderabad173
Warangal Urban23
Nizamabad23
Suryapet16
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Ranga Reddy15
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Nalgonda11
Adilabad10
Karimnagar9
Mahabubnagar8
Kamareddy8
Sangareddy7
Vikarabad5
Jagitial4
Nirmal4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Peddapalli2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Nagarkurnool2
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad1
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*509
873 29
660 20
190 4
23 5
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r.27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatanam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*430
722 76
610 21
92 50
20 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod149
Kannur51
Ernakulam26
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Kozhikode13
Pathanamthitta13
Thrissur12
Idukki10
Kollam8
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*81
408 6
114
291 21
3
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Chikkaballapura10
Bidar10
Uttara Kannada10
Dakshina Kannada8
Belagavi7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkote5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Tumakuru2
Davangere2
Gadag1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*233
408 18
280 17
112 1
16
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*289
392 53
307 46
73 7
12
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Budgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama4
Rajouri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*252
368 18
292 3
71 15
5
DistrictCases
Nuh38
Gurugram35
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*105
254 21
124
127 40
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar26
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Barnala1
Details Awaited*159
245 26
191 19
38 7
16
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*81
113 20
69 20
42
2
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*32
74 6
49 6
24
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun17
Nainital4
Udam Singh Nagar4
Almora1
Haridwar1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*18
46 2
28
18 7
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*43
46 4
44 4
0
2
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*26
39
22
16
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*26
36
11
25
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*3
35
15
19 2
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*8
26
13
13
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*4
18
4
14
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*6
16 1
5 1
11
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*10
11
10
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
4
3
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2 1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
1
0
0