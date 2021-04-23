Weekend Curfew In Rajasthan Amid Covid Surge: What's Open

Coronavirus: Rajasthan has imposed weekend curfew amid a spike in COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has tightened restrictions amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. The state government said all markets will remain shut in the weekend. State capital Jaipur reported 3,036 cases of COVID-19 today. The total spike in cases today in the state including Jaipur is 15,398; 64 have died.

According to the government order, shops selling essentials can remain open between 6 am and 11 am.

Banks and insurance firms are to stay open from 10 am to 2 pm. Animal fodder and agricultural produce stores can keep their shutters up from 6 am to 11 am. The same timing applies to dairy and milk shops, though these two can remain open again from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The 6 am-11 am window is also for vegetable vendors and door-to-door deliveries.

Petrol pumps and LPG distribution will remain open from 7 am to 12 pm.

The government asked people not to travel in vehicles but walk to the nearest market for supplies.

Processed foods, bakery, restaurants and sweets shops can only sell for home delivery. Weddings and related events are to be held on the same day and only 50 guests are allowed. The ceremony should not be longer than three hours.

The government said people can drive out in their personal vehicles only during emergency. District to district travel is not allowed, unless it's an emergency.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday set up a four-member committee to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines, including remdesivir, for COVID-19 patients in the state.

The committee was set up on the direction of state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

The team will be responsible for inspecting medicine stock and their supply at private hospitals.

Other states have also imposed lockdowns and restrictions after the deadly second wave of COVID-19 swept across the country.

More and more people this time are complaining of breathlessness, which needs oxygen support. However, the supply of oxygen has become severely limited due to the sudden jump in demand across cities and towns.