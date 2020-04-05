VK Singh Seeks Waiver Of Educational Fees For Covid-19 Affected Period

"Have asked DM to waive off fees of educational institutions," said VK Singh (File)

Union Minister VK Singh on Sunday asked Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey to waive off fees of educational institutions for the COVID-19 affected period, using the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Act.

"Have asked DM Ghaziabad (Ajay Shankar Pandey) to exercise his powers under the Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Act to waive off fees of educational institutions for the COVID-19 affected period," said Mr Singh.

This comes in the backdrop of 21-day lockdown imposed by the Central government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the essential services are still operating.

The total number of cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.