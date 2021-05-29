'How Are Private Hospitals Getting Vaccines?' Delhi Targets Centre

Delhi: Manish Sisodia accused the centre of "sitting over" vaccine distribution system.

Vaccines for youth are over in Delhi, and more doses will not come before June 10, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today, flagging acute shortage of vaccines against coronavirus. The city government had suspended the inoculation programme for the 18-44 age group last week after it ran out of vaccines for this category.

Accusing the centre of stubbornly "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system, he questioned how private hospitals are getting vaccine doses when the centre says it does not have enough stock for states.

"The centre told us that vaccines for the youth (18-44) will be available in June, but that we not will get them before June 10," Mr Sisodia said in a televised statement.

He said Delhi is expected to receive 5.5 lakh COVID-19 jabs for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group from the Centre next month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for the procurement of 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on an urgent basis. The bidders have been asked to submit their offer or expression of interest by June 7.

Delhi has so far received 47.44 lakh doses from the Centre for those aged above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers. Of this, 44.76 lakh doses have been utilised so far.

Till now, 8.17 lakh doses have been procured directly from the manufacturers for the 18-44 age group.

While over 20.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, over 30.62 lakh doses were used in the last 24 hours.