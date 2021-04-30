'Strengthen Pandemic Response': Indian Envoy's Meet With Pfizer CEO In US

Indian Envoy To USTaranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted details of the discussion.

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday met with Pfizer CEO Albert Bouria to discuss ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine maker can support healthcare efforts in India.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Sandhu said he discussed with the Pfizer CEO on how the company can also strengthen the pandemic response in India, hit by a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

"Important conversation with @AlbertBourla CEO @pfizer today evening. Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts incl vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response," he tweeted.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first two coronavirus vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and already have been given to millions of Americans.

Bourla had recently said that an oral drug for treating coronavirus could be ready next year, adding the company is working on two antivirals -- an oral and an injectable.

Important conversation with @AlbertBourla CEO @pfizer today evening. Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts incl vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response. pic.twitter.com/HoXjC0vlyi — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V - for its inoculation program against COVID-19.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from tomorrow wherein all above 18 years of age are eligible for inoculation.