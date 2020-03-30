After Yogi Adityanath's Outburst At COVID-19 Meet, Officer Seeks Leave

Yogi Adityanath was reportedly angry about what he believed was a weak response to coronavirus (File)

Yogi Adityanath is on camera shouting at officers at a meeting today in a district near Delhi that has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh. One of the officials at the meeting has reportedly asked for leave after the public dressing down.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, of which Noida is a part, has reported 33 of the 75 COVID-19 cases in UP.

"Bakwaas bandh karo apna (stop this nonsense)," the Chief Minister, furious, is seen shouting as officials sit stunned into silence.

UP CM ⁦@myogiadityanath⁩ ‘s ANGRY OUTBURST at Noida meeting..said “ bakwaas band karo apni “ , Noida/Gr Noida has highest number of Covid cases(37) in UP, Apparently DM Noida has asked for 3 months leave after this behaviour from CM.. ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/feOlpNJTag — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) March 30, 2020

"It is because of this nonsense that this is the situation today. Instead of fulfilling your responsibilities, passing the buck," Yogi Adityanath continues in the short clip.

The Chief Minister was reportedly angry about what he believed was a weak response to the coronavirus threat and the lockdown despite his orders "for two weeks" to make proper arrangements for social distancing and quarantine.

Sources say immediately after the meeting, the Noida district magistrate shot off a letter asking for three months' leave.



This morning, paramilitary troops and policemen were on the roads of Noida, making announcements on loudspeakers and asking people to stay indoors. "Nobody should be seen on roads. If anyone is found on roads for unnecessary reasons, strict action will be taken (against him or her) under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Please follow orders, in interest of the country and your families," cops said on mics.

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has made arrangements to quarantine the suspected cases in a sports complex.

Greater Noida's Jaypee Sports City complex has been turned into a quarantine facility, said District Magistrate BN Singh.



Across India, the COVID-19 count is close to 1,100-mark; 29 deaths have been reported. To fight the rapid spread of the disease, the country is on a three-week lockdown that will end on April 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)