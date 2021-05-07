Urmila Matondkar's #MaskUp Tweet As Maharashtra Covid Cases Slide

Coronavirus: Urmila Matondkar asked the people of Maharashtra to not let their guard down

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar asked the people of Maharashtra to not let their guard down after the state saw a slide in number of fresh COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra reported 8.5 lakh Covid cases in the two weeks till Thursday, showing a decline of 0.22 per cent from the previous two weeks. The Health Ministry today also said Maharashtra was among the states where data indicates a plateauing of fresh infections.

"Relieving news for Maharashtra. Both Maharashtra government and people of Maharashtra deserve credit for it. Battle is long and hard, so let's all mask up and follow the protocol," Ms Matondkar tweeted.

A system of ward-level war rooms where hospital beds are allocated by civic officials and the decision not to dismantle field hospitals were key to Mumbai's success in tackling the second wave of the pandemic, officials told news agency PTI.

As much of the country is reeling under an unprecedented surge in Covid cases, the "Mumbai model" has drawn appreciation from the Supreme Court. Since May 1, Mumbai is reporting less than 4,000 cases a day, a significant fall from over 8,500 cases a day in the first week of April.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court praised the efforts of the authorities to ensure adequate medical oxygen supply in Mumbai. "Bombay Municipal Corporation is doing some great work, with no disrespect to Delhi. What they are doing, how they are managing, we can learn from them. I also understand that Maharashtra also produces oxygen, which Delhi cannot do," said a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing petitions on medical oxygen supply to Delhi.

As the second wave began, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) focused on testing, contact tracing and treatment besides ensuring that people followed guidelines. But the decision not to take down the infrastructure put in place during the first wave proved to be more crucial.

"There would have been chaos if we hadn't kept jumbo Covid centres (field hospitals), oxygen beds, ICU beds ready before the start of second wave," said mayor Kishori Pednekar, PTI reported.