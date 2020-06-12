Urdu Poet 'Gulzar' Dehlvi Dies 5 Days After Recovering From COVID-19

Doctors say Anand Mohan Zutshi "Gulzar" Dehlvi possibly suffered a cardiac arrest, his son said

Veteran Urdu poet Anand Mohan Zutshi "Gulzar" Dehlvi died on Friday afternoon, five days after he recovered from coronavirus infection. The poet died at his Noida home, and was a month shy of turning 94.

"His COVID test came negative on June 7 and we brought him home. Today he had lunch and at around 2.30 PM he passed away," his son Anoop Zutshi told news agency PTI.

"He was quite old, and the infection had left him very weak. So doctors are thinking it was possibly a cardiac arrest," he added.

A freedom fighter and a premier "inquilabi" poet, Mr Dehlvi was admitted to a private hospital on June 1 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Born in old Delhi's Gali Kashmeerian in 1926, Anand Mohan Zutshi "Gulzar" Dehlvi was also the editor of "Science ki Duniya", the first Urdu science magazine published by Government of India, in 1975.