Lockdown Most Effective Social Vacccine To Fight COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

Given the size of India's population, coronavirus testing needs to be scaled up in a manner that can be sustained, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said, noting that the lockdown and social distancing are the most effective "social vaccines" available to fight the pandemic.
At the same time Mr Vardhan, in an interview to The Week magazine, dispelled concerns that India might be testing fewer people than required and said the testing has been extended in a manner to prioritise individuals who are primarily at risk of the infection.
As of April 8, a total of 1,04,764 tests were carried out in India, he said, adding the present capacity of testing is 20,000 per day.
On the issue of paucity of ventilators, the health minister, citing official data, said that 80 per cent of the infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15 per cent are severe requiring oxygen, and only 5 per cent patients under critical category require ventilation.
He said around 17,000 ventilators are available for the virus-infected people while another 48,538 units are being procured in the coming weeks.
On the availability of personal protective equipment (PPEs), Mr Vardhan said it has been a worldwide problem and is more acute in India because they were not manufactured locally. He said a total of 1.57 crore PPEs are being procured.
Talking about the overall trend of coronavirus infection, Mr Vardhan said more than 80 per cent of the cases were reported from 71 districts across 17 states.
It is vital that community-led interventions to ensure social distancing, quarantining and isolation of symptomatic persons are initiated to augment the scale of the lockdown in place, he said.
Everything depends on the people and their discipline to strictly follow all public health measures being outlined, Mr Vardhan said, cautioning that any single break in the chain can prove counterproductive.
"Although the world, including India, is striving hard to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, I strongly feel that lockdown and social distancing are currently the most effective ''social vaccines'' available to the masses," he said.
India went under a 21-day nationwide lockdown on midnight of March 24. There have been indications that the central government may extend the lockdown beyond April 14 with some possible relaxations.
"I have coined this term ''social vaccine'' for lockdown and social distancing as a combined intervention strategy to not only contain, but also mitigate this dreadful pandemic," Mr Vardhan said.
He said the upcoming few days will be critical for India in the fight against the pandemic.
"The experience, as is evident from the global response, tells us that even with stringent lockdowns and public health measures in place, the transmission dynamics of COVID-19 are such that it takes about two to four weeks to bend the curve," he said.
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus in India has risen to at least 239 and the number of cases to at least 7,447, according to the Union Health Ministry.
On the hotspots identified to check spread of the virus, Mr Vardhan said "community ownership", especially for social distancing, remains the most important intervention.
In districts with more than 15 cases, an action plan for containment of large outbreaks is being followed, he said.
"There are 76 districts with fewer than 15 cases each, where we are following an action plan for cluster containment," Mr Vardhan said.
The minister also hailed the efforts by the states in dealing with the crisis, saying they were doing well and responding to the Centre's call.
There are some exemplary "best practices" by the states, Mr Vardhan said.
Elaborating on the government's efforts to scale up testing for COVID-19, he said that given the population of India, testing needs to be scaled up in a manner that can be sustained while building up capacity for testing and management of positive cases.
"With the impending scaling up of testing, it is envisioned that we shall reach optimal levels of case detection. In addition, we are also considering scaling up of rapid antibody tests, which is easier to do and takes less time, but is not recommended as a diagnostic test," he said.
He said the current iteration of the testing strategy is customised based on the transmission typology in India.
"The testing has been extended in a manner to prioritise individuals who are primarily at risk. Given the population of India, we need to scale up in a manner that can be sustained while we build up capacity for testing and management of positive cases," he said.
At present, 136 government labs and 59 NABL-accredited (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) private laboratory chains are involved in testing.
"We are making sure that the quality of the testing kits and the biosafety of the testing labs are maintained so as to avoid any issues related to unreliable results or iatrogenic transmission (illness caused by medical examination or treatment) in health care or laboratory staff," the minister said.
He said there is also a possibility in the long term that the coronavirus will get mix in with the seasonal flu virus, and have seasonal trends, much in line with the current influenza patterns.
"Finally, there is also the consideration that like the 2003 pandemic of SARS, this new infection will also fizzle out and eventually die out," he said.
The development of vaccines and therapeutics is also likely to impact the way the infection plays out in the long term, Mr Vardhan added.
"For now, we need to focus on limiting the deaths and raising a concerted effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in India," he said.
On PPEs, he said all potential manufacturers based in India were contacted and provided hand-holding support to make good-quality PPEs.
The health ministry, along with the external affairs ministry and the textiles ministry, has identified several other foreign sources.
"As of now, hospitals across the country have around 4 lakh PPEs with them. We are aiming to achieve 10 lakh a week by the end of next week," Mr Vardhan said.
He also said that private sector players have a major role to play in responding to this national crisis and they have helped scale up the testing capacity in the country.
Talking about the future course in terms of progression of the disease, Mr Vardhan said there are several theories that explain the future progression of COVID-19, but it was not clear which of them will eventually play out.
"In the short term, this is likely to play out like an epidemic, which inevitably follows a pattern of going up and then coming down to a baseline, over three to six months, depending on the intensity of interventions put in place," he said.
If herd immunity develops in the community, there is a possibility that the infection will fizzle out in the medium term, over the next few months, he said.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*732
1574 210
1276 134
188 63
110 13
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*225
911 77
859 54
44 23
8
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*365
903 5
864 4
25
14 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*354
553 90
529 90
21
3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*153
504 31
452 21
43 8
9 2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Dewas2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*259
443 184
410 167
0
33 17
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra51
Meerut33
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow19
Saharanpur16
Shamli14
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Baghpat4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Jaunpur3
Muzaffarnagar2
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Moradabad1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*122
433 2
397 2
32
4
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Anantapur5
Prakasam4
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*250
381 18
364 14
11 4
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*72
364 7
239
123 27
2
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*147
308 67
258 60
31 5
19 2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*42
214 17
171 10
37 7
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*100
207 23
197 23
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal17
Nuh12
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*67
177 8
145 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132
116
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata34
Howrah14
Medinipur East8
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*39
126 10
105 10
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*44
60
59
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*8
48 4
45 4
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29
28
0
1 1
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28
21
6
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*11
18 8
9 8
9
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*17
17 4
16 4
0
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7 2
6 2
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0