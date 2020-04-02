7 Arrested For Attacking COVID-19 Health Staff In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The video of the attack went viral on social media.

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Thursday.

A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednesday to quarantine relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient, when an unruly mob attacked them with stones, injuring two women doctors.

"Based on the video footage, we identified seven persons who were involved in stone pelting and arrested them," deputy inspector general (DIG) Harinarayanchari Mishra told reporters in Indore.

The investigation has also revealed that the attack may have been caused by rumours spread on social media and the mob was incited by some anti-social elements.

The health department was carrying out an intensive exercise to identify relatives and acquaintances of a COVID-19 patient to isolate them as a precautionary measure to contain the outbreak, the senior official said.

Although the attack wasn't pre-planned, rumours were spread on social media against the health departments campaign, he said.

"We are also tracking down people who are spreading these rumours on social media and taking legal action against them," the DIG said.

The police have arrested seven men, between the ages of 21 to 50 years, three of whom have criminal record, Chhatripura police station in-charge Karni Singh Shaktawat said.

The accused have been charged under relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

The police are on the lookout for at least 15 accused, who were involved in the attack, he added.

Meanwhile, Indore collector Manish Singh warned that the district administration will not tolerate such incidents and misbehaviour.

"After all, who are we working for?," he asked.

The administration has requested the deployment of five Special Armed Force (SAF) companies in the city, he said.

Taking note of the attack, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that anti-social elements involved will not be spared at any cost.

Mr Chouhan said he salutes health workers for their dedication and assured to take care of their security.