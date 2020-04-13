'End Lockdown With Raj Bhawan': West Bengal Governor To Mamata Banerjee

Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the state government to shun politics and take MHA warnings seriously. (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged the state government to pay heed to the Centre's warnings against "gradual dilution" of lockdown, and said officials should be held accountable for their lapses, if any.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had last week flagged concerns over "gradual dilution" of the shutdown order in West Bengal, and asked the state to take necessary action to ensure strict adherence of social distancing norms, following reports of alleged violation in Murshidabad and Siliguri.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dhankhar, who had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that the "government was not keeping him in loop about measures being taken to tackle COVID-19", said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should "end lockdown" with Raj Bhawan.

"Urge @MamataOfficial to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode #CoronaPandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses #SocialDistancing and religious congregations (sic)," he posted on his Twitter handle.

In another tweet, he asked the state government to shun politics and take MHA warnings seriously.

"Lockdown extension calls for greater vigilance. All must give 100% in fight #CoronaPandemic. Home Ministry warning be taken @MamataOfficial seriously-politics kept away," the governor said.

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a war of words had broken out between the Centre and the TMC government in West Bengal, with the Union Home Ministry objecting to religious gatherings and sale of non-essential items in parts of the state, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hitting back with the assertion that the country was not fighting any "communal virus" but a disease.

The state government had on Saturday announced that the lockdown would be extended till April 30, and all educational institutes would remain closed till June 10.