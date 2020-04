UP To Bring Back Migrant Workers From Other States In Phased Manner

The migrant workers will be brought back to UP in a phased manner. (Representational photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state will bring back migrant workers from the state who are stuck in other parts of the country amid the lockdown to combat coronavirus. The chief minister, at a meeting to review the lockdown, said the workers will be brought back in a phased manner.

Mr Adityanath has given orders to work out a plan and to prepare a list of such migrant workers.

"The chief minister has asked for a plan to get those UP migrant workers who have completed 14 days quarantine in other states, back to the state. Officers have been directed to prepare a list, check whether such workers have been tested or not. We have been asked to check how they will be brought to state borders and how they will be kept under quarantine. A plan for sanitisating shelter homes has to be formulated and we have to check how food will be given," said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, UP.

