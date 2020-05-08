Coronavirus Townhall Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Experts Discuss COVID-19

The coronavirus crisis has grappled India and the world and affected over 38,00,000 lakh people worldwide. In India, over 56,000 people have been affected and killed over 1,800. NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy talks to experts about a possible vaccine that can help fight the deadly disease. On the show, Dr Roy is joined by Peter Ratcliffe - Nobel In Medicine, Arvind Krishna - IBM's global CEO, Dr Rajiv Shah - President of the Rechefeller Foundation, Thomas Piketty - Economist and Professor Sitabhra Sinha - Computational Biologist.
Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's Coronavirus Townhall:
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the coronavirus crisis will dramatically accelerate digital transformation. He adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way work is done. Some pointers from his interaction with Dr Roy:
- Our hearts have to go out to those who have been impacted. The actions governments, corporations have taken, they dramatically accelerate digital transformation. Projects are speeding up. Technology will become basis for competition.
- We worked with children hospitals, got calls from parents about whether they should bring them in. Within 2 days, we used AI to answer these calls. That way medical professionals can focus on the real job. AI can be used by countries and companies. When you are expanding labs to 100s, AI can be the first filter. They are trained by experts and can help answer queries of the people.
- All you need is a phone. With 700 million phone connections in India, everyone has the end device. If you can use AI, you can help thousands. AI can be the first responders in these cases.
- It is remarkably cost-effective. Mobile calls are cheaps. Backend won't cost much. This is the cost of running.