Coronavirus Townhall Highlights: Prannoy Roy, Experts Discuss COVID-19

The coronavirus crisis has grappled India and the world and affected over 38,00,000 lakh people worldwide. In India, over 56,000 people have been affected and killed over 1,800. NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy talks to experts about a possible vaccine that can help fight the deadly disease. On the show, Dr Roy is joined by Peter Ratcliffe - Nobel In Medicine, Arvind Krishna - IBM's global CEO, Dr Rajiv Shah - President of the Rechefeller Foundation, Thomas Piketty - Economist and Professor Sitabhra Sinha - Computational Biologist.

Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's Coronavirus Townhall:

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the coronavirus crisis will dramatically accelerate digital transformation. He adds that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way work is done. Some pointers from his interaction with Dr Roy: