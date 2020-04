'Together, Will Overcome': PM After Rs 100 Crore Contribution To PM-CARES

The contribution to PM-CARES by Bright Star Investments is appreciable, PM Modi tweeted

India will certainly overcome the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today, in a tweet appreciating an outsized contribution by Avenue Supermarts founder Radhakishan Damani to the PM-CARES fund. The supermarket billionaire has donated Rs 100 crore to the fund set up for the country's fight against the deadly COVID-19.

"Together, India will certainly overcome the COVID-19 menace. The manner in which people from all walks of life are making the fight stronger is commendable. The contribution to PM-CARES by Bright Star Investments is appreciable," tweeted PM Modi.



Radhakishan Damani has not only contributed to PM-CARES or Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, but also given Rs 55 crore to various state relief funds. The contributions were made through his group company Bright Star Investments.

The donation to state relief funds includes Rs 10 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rs 5 crore each to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab, Rs 2.5 crore to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"India and the world are witnessing unprecedented times following the spread of COVID-19," Mr Damani said in a statement.

Radhakishan Damani has also contributed to various state relief funds

"We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the central, state and local government bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen," he said.

Mr Damani is the only Indian billionaire whose net worth surged 5 per cent to $10.2 billion, with people panic buying household essentials after the lockdown was imposed.

Avenue Supermart's subsidiary DMart is a one-stop supermarket chain with a presence in 206 locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.



India has 10,363 coronavirus cases, including 339 deaths. This morning, PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

World 19,20,708 Cases 13,50,908 Active 4,50,094 Recovered 1,19,706 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 19,20,708 and 1,19,706 have died; 13,50,908 are active cases and 4,50,094 have recovered as on April 14, 2020 at 8:44 am.